CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 199.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,816 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,535 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 1.5% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.60. The company had a trading volume of 121,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,446. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.52 and its 200 day moving average is $185.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of -302.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $2,501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 634,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,864,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 379,977 shares of company stock valued at $63,892,566. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

