CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $626,000 Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,390 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 166.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 27.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.89.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

NYSE:PB traded up $1.86 on Wednesday, hitting $71.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,294. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.69 and a 1 year high of $80.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.42.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 43.40%. The company had revenue of $295.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.