CFM Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLY. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after buying an additional 11,404 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 168,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,789,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 10,843 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

SLY stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.51. 478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,275. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $75.12 and a 12 month high of $101.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.62.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

