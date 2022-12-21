CFM Wealth Partners LLC Invests $874,000 in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 360.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth about $73,000. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pareto Securities upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

SBLK traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,466. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $364.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.48 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 39.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.40%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.99%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

