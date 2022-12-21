CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,057 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of IWR stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.87. 33,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,827. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.93. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $83.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.