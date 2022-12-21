CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 400 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,625 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after buying an additional 25,630,363 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Intel by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Intel Stock Up 1.1 %

Intel stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.74. 759,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,288,723. The company has a market capitalization of $110.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average is $32.26. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.