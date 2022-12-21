CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 76 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Accenture by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after buying an additional 103,824 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Accenture by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $7.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.03. The company had a trading volume of 81,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,900. The company has a market capitalization of $169.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.19.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.78.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

