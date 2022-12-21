CFM Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 0.9% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Starbucks by 29.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,608 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Starbucks by 28.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $995,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $190,270,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.18. The stock had a trading volume of 144,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,900,226. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.21. The firm has a market cap of $112.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 75.18%.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

