Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$519.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$454.03 million.

