Chicago Capital LLC Has $17.05 Million Stock Position in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Consensus Cloud Solutions worth $17,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CCSI opened at 52.58 on Wednesday. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of 37.75 and a 1-year high of 65.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 55.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of 51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

