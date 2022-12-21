Chicago Capital LLC Has $30.63 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Veeva Systems comprises approximately 1.8% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Veeva Systems worth $30,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,696,000 after buying an additional 2,056,275 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,905 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,727,000 after purchasing an additional 946,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,518,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,659,000 after purchasing an additional 505,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.13.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $164.42 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $266.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.26. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 42,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.22, for a total transaction of $7,116,378.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 42,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.22, for a total value of $7,116,378.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,204 shares of company stock valued at $43,099,542 in the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

