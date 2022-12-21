Chicago Capital LLC Has $7.44 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 0.8% during the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Fastenal by 78.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 27.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.94. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 66.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,440 shares of company stock worth $366,770. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

