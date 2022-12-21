Chicago Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5.3% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 9.3% in the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 30,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 31.4% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 10.1% in the third quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.6% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 69,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of research analysts have commented on APO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of APO opened at $62.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.09. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $75.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.73.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 48.54% and a positive return on equity of 64.38%. The company had revenue of $670.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.37%.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.