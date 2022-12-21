Chicago Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp lifted its position in 3M by 6.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $2,907,000. 55I LLC lifted its position in 3M by 54.9% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 385,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,370,000 after buying an additional 12,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $120.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.02. The stock has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $181.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

A number of research firms have commented on MMM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

