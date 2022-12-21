Chicago Capital LLC Sells 299 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $41,011,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $98.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.23.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.