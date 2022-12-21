Chicago Capital LLC Sells 4,167 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 2.3% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $40,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,041,000 after buying an additional 44,407 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 63,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 532,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,655,000 after buying an additional 14,279 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.48.

Shares of EW stock opened at $73.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.31 and its 200 day moving average is $88.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $299,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,542.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $299,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,542.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,400 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,752. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

