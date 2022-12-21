China Merchants Port (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.44

Shares of China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.44 and last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.82.

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a port operator in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Ports operation, Bonded Logistics Operation, and Other Operations. The company engages in the container, and bulk and general cargo terminals; and logistic park operation, ports transportation, and airport cargo handling activities.

