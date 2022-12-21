China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Stock Down 3.6 %

CYD opened at $7.15 on Friday. China Yuchai International has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $292.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Yuchai International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 293.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,900,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,435,000 after buying an additional 95,299 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

Featured Articles

