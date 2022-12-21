Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives $120.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

NYSE CHH opened at $112.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International Cuts Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.19). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 87.75%. The business had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $766,240.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,740.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $263,460.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $766,240.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,740.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,788 shares of company stock worth $6,067,739. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 192.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 131.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

