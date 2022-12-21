Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,714,667,000 after acquiring an additional 563,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,911,714,000 after buying an additional 565,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Chubb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,293,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,773,000 after buying an additional 541,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,280,000 after buying an additional 505,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,498,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,743,000 after acquiring an additional 134,676 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chubb Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

NYSE CB traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $215.46. 3,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,913. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.68. The company has a market capitalization of $89.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $222.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

