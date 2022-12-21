Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.13.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Cineplex Stock Performance
TSE:CGX opened at C$8.27 on Wednesday. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$8.12 and a 12 month high of C$14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$524.00 million and a PE ratio of -2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.03.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
