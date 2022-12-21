Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Cineplex Stock Performance

TSE:CGX opened at C$8.27 on Wednesday. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$8.12 and a 12 month high of C$14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$524.00 million and a PE ratio of -2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.03.

About Cineplex

Cineplex ( TSE:CGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$330.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 0.8872417 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.