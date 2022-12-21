Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.50-12.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.67-8.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.64 billion.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $443.94 on Wednesday. Cintas has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $433.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.81.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.24. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $454.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Cintas by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Cintas by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.