Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Cintas updated its FY23 guidance to $12.50-12.80 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $12.50-$12.80 EPS.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $12.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $456.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Cintas has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $470.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $433.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.81.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.70.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cintas by 84.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

