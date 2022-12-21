Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.50-$12.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.67 billion-$8.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.63 billion. Cintas also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.50-12.80 EPS.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS traded up $9.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $453.54. 2,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,328. Cintas has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $470.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.81. The company has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $454.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 84.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.