Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CLNE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.93.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of CLNE opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 2.08. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10.

Institutional Trading of Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.79 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%. Research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.