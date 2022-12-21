Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Director Clay Thorp Buys 14,000 Shares

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) Director Clay Thorp acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $14,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,132.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Clearside Biomedical Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of CLSD stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. 467,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.19 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 166.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 46,780 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares during the last quarter. 22.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Clearside Biomedical Company Profile
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.
