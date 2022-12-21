Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Director Clay Thorp Buys 14,000 Shares

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) Director Clay Thorp acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $14,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,132.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Clearside Biomedical Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CLSD stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. 467,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.19 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 166.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 46,780 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares during the last quarter. 22.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLSD shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

