Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

CLVS stock opened at $0.08 on Monday. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $3.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.24.

Clovis Oncology ( NASDAQ:CLVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,348,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,945,000 after buying an additional 2,233,797 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,400,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,313 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,459,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 849,500 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 4,473,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 476,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 310,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 223,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

