CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in CME Group were worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in CME Group by 127.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 32.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astrantus Ltd lifted its stake in CME Group by 77.8% during the first quarter. Astrantus Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group stock opened at $169.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.05. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.58 and a twelve month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.42%.

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CME Group to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

