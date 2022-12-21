CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of CME Group by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Astrantus Ltd grew its position in shares of CME Group by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Astrantus Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Down 0.9 %

CME opened at $169.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.05. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.58 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

