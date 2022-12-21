Collin L. Cochrane Sells 11,706 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Stock

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) CAO Collin L. Cochrane sold 11,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $80,303.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Redwood Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

RWT stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,294. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently -129.58%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Redwood Trust to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Redwood Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 47,346 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,919 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

