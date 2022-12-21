Collin L. Cochrane Sells 11,706 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Stock

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) CAO Collin L. Cochrane sold 11,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $80,303.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Redwood Trust Stock Down 0.9 %
RWT stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,294. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.26.
Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently -129.58%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 47,346 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,919 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Redwood Trust Company Profile
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
