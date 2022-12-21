Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Acquired by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Comerica makes up approximately 1.5% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Comerica worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 38.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 1.9% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Comerica by 2.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 5.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMA. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.09.

Shares of Comerica stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.30. 5,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,134. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.20 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.03%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

