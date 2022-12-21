Comparing Citigroup (NYSE:C) & Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL)

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) and Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Citigroup and Harleysville Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citigroup $79.87 billion 1.06 $21.95 billion $7.30 6.00 Harleysville Financial $29.90 million 3.17 $8.79 million $2.34 10.90

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Financial. Citigroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harleysville Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citigroup 17.31% 9.14% 0.70% Harleysville Financial 29.31% 10.70% 0.96%

Dividends

Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Citigroup pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Harleysville Financial pays out 49.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citigroup is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.5% of Citigroup shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Harleysville Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Citigroup shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Citigroup and Harleysville Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citigroup 1 11 6 0 2.28 Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Citigroup presently has a consensus target price of $57.21, suggesting a potential upside of 30.58%. Given Citigroup’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Citigroup is more favorable than Harleysville Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Citigroup has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Citigroup beats Harleysville Financial on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card, lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. The ICG segment offers wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 2,303 branches primarily in the United States, Mexico, and Asia. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides auto, mortgage, home equity, savings account, business term, and commercial real estate loans, as well as line of credit. In addition, the company offers online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, debit card, telephone banking, remote deposit, automated clearing house processing, sweep account, zero balance account, employee, and other cash management services. Further, it provides investment services, such as financial consultation, cash and wealth management, education planning, investment strategy, insurance, retirement and estate planning, financial and goal planning, and asset allocation services, as well as offers investment products, such as fixed and variable annuities, mutual funds, life insurances, stocks and bonds, tax-advantaged investments, long-term care insurances, disability insurances, retirement plans/individual retirement accounts, wrap accounts, and unit investment trusts. Additionally, the company offers consumer loans, including residential mortgage, construction, and non-real estate consumer loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial mortgages and commercial business loans. It operates six full-service offices located in Montgomery County; and one office situated in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Harleysville Savings Financial Corporation and changed its name to Harleysville Financial Corporation in May 2017. The company was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Harleysville, Pennsylvania.

