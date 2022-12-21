Conflux (CFX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $48.99 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. Conflux has a total market cap of $48.99 million and $1.51 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.0234 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,895.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.86 or 0.00389830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021911 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.08 or 0.00870504 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00094272 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.96 or 0.00603489 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00272089 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02353403 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,660,727.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.