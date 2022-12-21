Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,761 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,801 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,523,346. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.56. 57,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,084,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.