Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Blackstone by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 245,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Blackstone by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in Blackstone by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 16,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $257,780,080 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackstone Trading Up 2.1 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Blackstone from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.61. 38,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,883,091. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.24 and a 52-week high of $138.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.81 and a 200-day moving average of $93.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

