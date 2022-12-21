Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,115 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489,438 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.20.

