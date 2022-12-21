Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,494 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,433,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,734,000 after acquiring an additional 82,928 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,003,000 after acquiring an additional 70,529 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,579,000 after acquiring an additional 113,767 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,853. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.82 and a 200-day moving average of $186.49. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $229.60.

