Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,529 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19,584.6% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,387,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,712 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 231,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,941 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 28,085 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPEM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.89. 15,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,442. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.52. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $43.05.

