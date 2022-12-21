Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Corteva makes up about 0.7% of Diligent Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.07. 15,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,674,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.27 and a 200-day moving average of $60.20.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

