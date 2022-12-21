Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Shares Up 2.6%

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.99 and last traded at C$1.98. 275,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,128,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CJR.B has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TD Securities cut Corus Entertainment from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$3.40 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.61.

Corus Entertainment Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$401.73 million and a PE ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.43.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

