Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Morris Retirement Advisors LLC

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,034 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $460.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $495.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.74.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.95.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

