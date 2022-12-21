Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Raised to $81.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COUP. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Coupa Software from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

Coupa Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $78.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.35. Coupa Software has a one year low of $40.29 and a one year high of $166.21.

Insider Transactions at Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $241,029.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupa Software

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Coupa Software by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Coupa Software by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in Coupa Software by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Coupa Software by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Coupa Software by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

