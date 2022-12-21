Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd.

Cousins Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Cousins Properties has a payout ratio of 246.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Cousins Properties to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.

Shares of CUZ opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average is $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $42.41.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 24.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 13.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 115.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 35,897 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

