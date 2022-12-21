Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd.
Cousins Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Cousins Properties has a payout ratio of 246.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Cousins Properties to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.
Shares of CUZ opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average is $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $42.41.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.
