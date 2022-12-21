Cranswick (LON:CWK) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3,038.81

Shares of Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,038.81 ($36.91) and traded as low as GBX 2,977.04 ($36.16). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 3,022 ($36.71), with a volume of 23,934 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWK. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.59) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 1,566.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,010.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,038.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 20.60 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Cranswick’s payout ratio is 39.58%.

In related news, insider Mark Reckitt acquired 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,170 ($38.51) per share, with a total value of £9,985.50 ($12,130.10).

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

