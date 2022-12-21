Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) Shares Up 1.4%

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.71. 576,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,353,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Creatd Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creatd

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creatd in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Creatd by 1,909.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 142,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 150,834 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Creatd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Creatd by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc, a technology company, provides economic opportunities for creators. The company operated in three segments: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, and Creatd Ventures. Its flagship product is Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting various rich media content.

