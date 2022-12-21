Creditcoin Trading 11.9% Higher This Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00003386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $117.75 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005977 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000979 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00011707 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

