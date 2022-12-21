Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Holdings Lowered by BMS Financial Advisors LLC

BMS Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 63.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 369,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,411,000 after purchasing an additional 143,400 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 5.3% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 3.4% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 38,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 15.7% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.4 %

Crown Castle stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.65. The company had a trading volume of 42,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.51 and its 200-day moving average is $156.43. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 168.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.27.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

