Crypto Snack (SNACK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $324,736.69

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last week, Crypto Snack has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Snack has a market capitalization of $75.40 million and $324,736.69 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Snack token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto Snack alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $858.21 or 0.05074245 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.97 or 0.00496466 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.14 or 0.29421885 BTC.

Crypto Snack Profile

Crypto Snack was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Snack is www.cryptosnacks.org.

Crypto Snack Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Snack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Snack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Snack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Snack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Snack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.