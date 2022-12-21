Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Position Increased by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Cummins were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 4.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 24.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Cummins by 21.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.66. 1,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $254.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.70.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 46.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,902.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,902.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $614,797.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

