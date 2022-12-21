Cypress Wealth Services LLC Acquires 5,621 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 57,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $73,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $46.34. 3,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,820. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.74. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $54.04.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.